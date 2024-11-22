FamilyMart Reduces Offered Plastic Cutlery Units by Charging Fees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese convenience store chain FamilyMart Co. said Thursday that it has reduced the number of plastic cutlery units offered to customers by some 78 pct by charging fees for them.

The company offers the plastic items at 4-6 yen each at some of its stores, starting in January. It is the only major convenience store operator in the country that has conducted such charging.

