Nippon Life to Raise Promised Yields for 1st Time in 40 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Life Insurance Co. said Thursday it will raise its promised yields on some retail insurance products with regular premium payments for the first time in about 40 years.

Subject to the move are savings insurance products, such as annuity insurance. It will apply to new policies from Jan. 2.

The move comes as the environment for managing pension funds is improving thanks to the Bank of Japan’s policy shift to raising interest rates.

Nippon Life’s promised yields will rise from the current 0.6 pct to 1 pct for annuity insurance, from 0.25 pct to 0.4 pct for whole life insurance, and from 0.85 pct to 1 pct for education expense insurance.

In line with the increases, premiums are expected to be up to 5 pct cheaper.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]