U.S. Osprey Makes Another Unscheduled Landing in Japan

Kagoshima, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. Osprey military transport plane landed at Amami Airport in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kagoshima around 4 p.m. Thursday without requesting in advance to use the airport, local authorities said.

The incident caused no injuries or delays to civilian flights.

At the same airport, two Ospreys of the U.S. military made a precautionary landing on Nov. 14.

According to Kagoshima prefectural officials, the Japanese transport ministry's Naha Airport office notified the prefecture's Amami Airport management office about five minutes before Thursday's landing.

