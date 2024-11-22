Japan Team Finds New Way to Curb Cancers Using Immune System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese research team led by immunologist Masahiro Yamamoto has developed a way to curb cancers by reducing certain T cells that restrain the immune system.

Professor Yamamoto of Osaka University’s Research Institute for Microbial Diseases and other researchers developed in tests using mice a method to stimulate weakened immune activity by restraining the cells. Their findings were published in the U.S. journal Science on Friday.

“It may lead to a new immunotherapy that does not trigger autoimmune diseases, so we want to engage in drug discovery,” Yamamoto said.

Humans can defeat cancer cells and harmful microbes that enter the body with their immune functions. But excessively strong immunity can trigger an autoimmune reaction, or an attack against one’s own body tissues.

In the human body, immune cells that spur immunity and cells that put brakes on immunity usually work in balance. However, cancer tissues include more of the latter type, making it easier for cancer to grow.

