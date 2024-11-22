Japan N-Waste Body Submits Survey Report to Hokkaido Town

Newsfrom Japan

Suttsu, Hokkaido, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese nuclear waste management body submitted a report Friday on the results of a survey to select a final disposal site for high-level radioactive waste from nuclear power plants to the town of Suttsu, Hokkaido.

The Nuclear Waste Management Organization of Japan, or NUMO, presented the report on its so-called literature survey, conducted to look into geological data and papers related to the northern Japan town.

Later on Friday, the organization will submit a similar report to the village of Kamoenai, also Hokkaido, where NUMO carried out a literature survey.

Related developments will be reported to Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki.

Suttsu Mayor Haruo Kataoka said after receiving the report, "We'll continue our efforts to deepen understanding (of final disposal)."

