Baseball Star Ohtani Wins His 3rd Major League MVP

Los Angeles, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani won his third Major League Baseball MVP award Thursday, becoming the second player named MVP in both leagues only after the legendary Frank Robinson.

The baseball sensation from Japan was unanimously picked to be this year's recipient of the National League's MVP award, becoming the 12th MLB player to pick up an MVP award three times and the first designated hitter to be chosen as MVP. He received all 30 first-placed votes by eligible Baseball Writers' Association of America voters.

The 30-year-old was unanimously selected as the American League's MVP in 2021 and 2023 during his time at the Los Angeles Angels.

With Thursday's feat, he became the first player to be chosen as MVP in back-to-back seasons in different MLB leagues.

After undergoing surgery in his right elbow last year, Ohtani this season focused on playing as a designated hitter, instead of a pitcher, clinching the National League's home run and runs-batted-in titles with 54 homers and 130 RBIs.

