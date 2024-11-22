Japan PM Adviser Meets with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Nov. 21 (Jiji Press)--Akihisa Nagashima, special adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, met with U.S. Deputy State Secretary Kurt Campbell on Thursday during his trip to Washington.

They talked about the security circumstances in the Indo-Pacific region and defense cooperation between Japan and the United States including joint production of defense equipment.

Campbell emphasized the importance of enhancing their countries’ collaboration with regional allies and friendly states.

