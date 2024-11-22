China to Resume Visa Exemption for Japanese Visitors

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Chinese government is considering resuming visa exemption for Japanese nationals making short-term visits to China, sources with expertise on bilateral affairs said Friday.

The resumption may be decided within November.

China had waived visas for Japanese nationals visiting China for stays of up to 15 days for sightseeing and business purposes. The measure remains suspended since the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the number of business travelers from Japan to China increased after the pandemic, as economic activities were normalized.

With visa procedures getting a drag on corporate activities, the Japanese government and the business community have been calling on China to resume visa exemption.

