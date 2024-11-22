6 Pct of Nissan's N. American Employees Take Buyout Offers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--About 6 pct of Nissan Motor Co.'s North American employees have accepted the company's voluntary buyout offers, officials at the Japanese automaker said Friday.

Several hundred are believed to have taken the offers. They are likely to leave their jobs during December.

Nissan earlier this month announced plans to cut about 9,000 jobs worldwide and reduce its global vehicle production capacity by 20 pct.

In the six months ended last September, the company saw its consolidated net profit plunge by over 90 pct from a year before, hit by sluggish vehicle sales in North America.

