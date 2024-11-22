U.S. Aircraft Carrier George Washington Arrives in Yokosuka

Newsfrom Japan

Yokosuka, Kanagawa Pref., Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington entered the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, on Friday.

It is the successor to the USS Ronald Reagan, a similar U.S. vessel, which left Japan in May to return to the United States after completing its mission in the Asian country. It is the first time in nine years since 2015 that the George Washington has been deployed to Yokosuka.

The George Washington was initially deployed as the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier on duty in Yokosuka in 2008. After completing a major overhaul of its reactors in May last year, including replacing fuel rods, it will serve about 70 carrier-based aircraft, including the U.S. Navy's CMV-22 Osprey transport aircraft and F-35C state-of-the-art stealth fighters that were deployed this month at the U.S. Marine Corps' Iwakuni air base in Yamaguchi Prefecture, western Japan.

Marking the arrival, Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander of the 7th Fleet of the U.S. Navy, said that he appreciates Japan's acceptance of the George Washington. He described the ship as the largest force that can be provided to the Asia-Pacific region.

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said that threats are changing every day and that the United States and Japan need to further integrate their capabilities.

