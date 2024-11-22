China to Resume Visa Exemption for Japanese Visitors

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing/Tokyo, Nov. 22 (Jiji Press)--China will resume its visa exemption for Japanese nationals making short-term visits to China from Nov. 30 through Dec. 31, 2025, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Friday.

The period of visa-free stays will be 30 days. Before the exemption was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stays of up to 15 days were allowed.

While the Japanese government and business community had been calling on China to resume the visa exemption, the Chinese side had demanded that short-term visas for Chinese citizens to visit Japan be exempted as a condition for lifting the suspension.

Friday's announcement by Beijing came after Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to expand travel between the two countries by people, including leaders, at a meeting in Peru last week.

Ishiba welcomed the Chinese move. "For Japan-China relations, it is most important for the people of the two countries to interact," he told reporters in Tokyo. "I hope that exchanges between the two countries will become more active."

