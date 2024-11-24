Ex-PM Kishida Launches New Group in Ruling LDP

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 24 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has launched a new group within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, apparently hoping to maintain his influence as current Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba leads a minority government.

The Kishida-led group, which aims to promote asset management in the country, held its inaugural meeting at the Diet building on Friday, attended by some 20 LDP lawmakers including former LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi, as well as LDP Election Strategy Committee chief Seiji Kihara and others who belonged to a now-disbanded LDP faction that was led by Kishida.

Touting achievements of his three years at the helm of the government, Kishida said in a speech at the meeting, "We have begun to see encouraging signs of a new economic phase, including the highest wage increases in 33 years."

"We must show the world our strong commitment to continuing efforts to make Japan a major asset management nation," he said, calling again on his successor to maintain related policies.

The meeting's participants also included lawmakers who belonged to an LDP faction once led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and members of a faction led by former party Vice President Taro Aso.

