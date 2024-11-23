Families of Abductees to N. Korea Vow Never to Give Up

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 23 (Jiji Press)--A group of families of Japanese citizens abducted to North Korea decades ago held a rally in Tokyo on Saturday to demand the immediate return of all abductees, with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in attendance.

"We will never give up" on bringing the abductees home, Takuya Yokota, 56, head of the family group whose sister, Megumi, was kidnapped at age 13, said at the event, which was attended by about 800 people, including lawmakers.

"The government will once again consider how to confront North Korea and what steps to take, and will make efforts to realize (the return of abductees)," Ishiba said.

"Action based on a strategic decision by country leaders will change the situation," the prime minister also said. "I will lead efforts to resolve the issue."

Ishiba did not mention his own proposal to establish liaison offices in Tokyo and Pyongyang. Yokota opposed the proposal when he met with the prime minister in October, saying that North Korea could use it to buy time.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]