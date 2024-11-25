Ito-Yokado Closes Store Known as Anime Model

Newsfrom Japan

Kasukabe, Saitama Pref., Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese supermarket chain Ito-Yokado Co. on Sunday closed its store in Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture, that is known as the model for the "Sato-Kokonokado" store that appears in the popular anime series "Crayon Shin-chan."

Many customers and fans gathered and showered applause and words of gratitude when the store was closed.

"Sato-Kokonokado is still operating in the anime," the studio that makes Crayon Shin-chan said in a statement.

The closure was part of efforts by Ito-Yokado's parent, Seven & i Holdings Co., to restructure its struggling supermarket operations.

The Kasukabe store opened in 1972 and moved to the current location in 1996.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]