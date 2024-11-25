International Talks on Plastic Pollution Treaty Begin

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Governments across the world began talks in Busan, South Korea, on Monday on a proposed treaty to regulate pollution from plastic products.

The focus of the negotiations through Sunday is on whether countries can narrow their differences over whether to regulate plastic production.

The European Union and island nations vulnerable to marine plastic pollution are calling for a reduction in the total amount of plastic production under a uniform global target.

Oil-producing countries and China oppose the proposal out of concern about the possible impact on their economies.

Japan seeks integrated efforts to reduce the pollution, including design and manufacturing of easily recyclable plastic products as well as better disposal and recycling, rather than introducing uniform production restrictions.

