PFAS Blood Tests Start in Western Japan Town

Newsfrom Japan

Kibichuo, Okayama Pref., Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--The town of Kibichuo in Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, on Monday started blood tests for residents after PFAS, potentially carcinogenic chemicals, was detected at a local water purification plant.

This is the first publicly funded blood tests for PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, in the country, according to the Environment Ministry.

About 800 residents are expected to take a blood test under the program, which runs through Dec. 8.

The tests will measure PFAS blood concentration, lipid levels, liver function, anemia and thyroid hormone, and the results will be analyzed by Okayama University and others.

The town plans to conduct follow-up tests five years later.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]