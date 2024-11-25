Japan Governors Want Regional Consideration in Tax Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prefectural governors asked the central government Monday to have consideration for regional finances in discussions between ruling and opposition parties over raising the minimum annual taxable income and lowering the gasoline tax.

The National Governors' Association made the request at a meeting hosted by the government at the prime minister's office.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said he wants to discuss the matter carefully, adding, "It's undesirable for the burden to be placed disproportionately on someone."

"We will secure the total general revenue needed, so that local governments can provide administrative services in a stable way," he continued.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its junior coalition partner, Komeito, and the opposition Democratic Party for the People have agreed to review the 1.03-million-yen income threshold. The government said in its comprehensive economic package adopted Friday that raising the threshold would be discussed as part of annual tax system reform for fiscal 2025.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]