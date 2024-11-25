Japan Crown Prince Akishino Hopes Son Will Study Abroad in Future

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Crown Prince Akishino said Monday that he hopes his son, Prince Hisahito, will have the opportunity to study abroad in the future.

The Crown Prince, first in line to the throne, made the remark in a press conference with his wife, Crown Princess Kiko, at the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo ahead of their official visit to Turkey next month.

"I sometimes tell our son that it would be good if he lived and learned abroad when he is young if he has the opportunity," the Crown Princess said.

The couple is set to make a goodwill visit to Turkey Dec. 3-8, as this year marks 100 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. It is the first time for either of them to visit the country.

"(Turkey) plays an important role in the current situation in the Middle East," the Crown Prince said. Mentioning the history of Tokyo and Ankara's friendly relations, he continued, "I'm extremely delighted to visit a nation with good bilateral ties."

