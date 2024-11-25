Average Vegetable Intake Hits Record Low in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--The average daily vegetable intake of adults in Japan stood at 256 grams in 2023, hitting the lowest level on record that can date back to 2001, a health ministry survey showed Monday.

The government aims to raise the daily intake to 350 grams. Vegetable consumption, however, has been on a declining trend for both men and women.

"We'll boost support to achieve the target," a ministry official said.

By age group, the average was lowest among respondents in their 20s. The older the respondents, the more vegetables they consumed.

The proportion of respondents who averaged 350 grams or more per day was below 30 pct for all age groups.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]