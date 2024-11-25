Japan Eyes 60 Pct Cut in Greenhouse Gas Emissions in FY 2035

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 25 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering setting a target of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions in fiscal 2035 by 60 pct from the 2013 level, officials said Monday.

The target was presented at a joint meeting of the Environment Ministry’s Central Environment Council and the industry ministry’s Industrial Structure Council held on the day.

The government has a target of cutting the emissions by 46 pct from the 2013 level by the end of fiscal 2030.

At the day’s meeting, the government said that its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to effectively zero by 2050 will be achievable if the emissions are cut by 46 pct in fiscal 2030, 60 pct in fiscal 2035 and 73 pct in fiscal 2040.

Based on this calculated road map, the government said that it aims to pursue, as its fiscal 2035 target, a 60 pct cut.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]