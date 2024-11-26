Japan Aims to Promote Perovskite Solar Cells

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry is considering promoting the use of perovskite solar cells to cover 20 gigawatts of electricity, the equivalent of 20 nuclear reactors, in 2040, officials said.

The plan is part of efforts to expand the use of renewable energy sources by supporting the introduction of next-generation technologies as the country is racing to reduce carbon emissions.

The ministry aims to include the plan in the country's basic energy program that the government will update within fiscal 2024, which ends next March.

The existing energy program calls for increasing the proportion of renewable energy sources to 36-38 pct of power generation in fiscal 2030, compared with 22.9 pct in fiscal 2023.

The new program, which sets goals for fiscal 2040, is expected to further raise the renewable energy share in anticipation of the spread of perovskite solar cells.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]