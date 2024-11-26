Main Funeral Ceremony Held for Japan's Princess Yuriko

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--The main funeral ceremony for Japanese Princess Yuriko, great-aunt of Emperor Naruhito, was held at the Toshimagaoka cemetery in Tokyo's Bunkyo Ward on Tuesday after she died of natural causes on Nov. 15 at the age of 101.

The "Renso no Gi" ceremony was attended by 481 people, including Princess Akiko, Princess Yuriko's granddaughter, other Imperial Family members and the heads of the three branches of government, including Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

They bid a final farewell to the late princess who devoted herself to promoting maternal and child health, and welfare.

The hearse carrying Princess Yuriko's coffin left her residence at the Akasaka Estate in Tokyo's Minato Ward at 9 a.m. and arrived at the cemetery shortly past 9:30 a.m. after passing in front of the Imperial Palace. The coffin was then placed at a funeral hall.

During the "Sojo no Gi" farewell service, which started shortly past 10 a.m., Toshiari Bojo, the chief priest in charge of the ceremony, read aloud the ritual words related to Princess Yuriko. He is the second son of the late Toshikane Bojo, who served as chairman of the annual "utakai hajime" New Year's poetry reading ceremony at the Imperial Palace.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]