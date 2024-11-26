Itochu Starts Selling Google-Certified Used Pixel Phones in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. said Tuesday it has started selling Google LLC-certified used Pixel smartphones in Japan through a subsidiary.

It is the first time that Google-certified used phones are being sold in Japan.

Belong Inc., a Tokyo wholly owned subsidiary of Itochu selling used mobile phones online, is marketing Google-certified Pixel phones on its website, Itochu said.

Google-certified used phones, fitted with new genuine batteries and repaired parts, are made available after rigorous quality checks.

They can be bought at prices roughly 20 pct to 30 pct cheaper than new products, depending on models. They come with a one-year warranty.

