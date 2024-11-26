DPFP Chief Says Defense Tax Hikes Unnecessary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Yuichiro Tamaki, head of the opposition Democratic Party for the People, clarified Tuesday his stance against tax increases to boost Japan's defense spending.

Such tax hikes are "unnecessary," Tamaki told a press conference.

He also said the ruling Liberal Democratic Party needs to form first an intraparty consensus on whether to seek tax increases to fund the proposed massive defense buildup.

The LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, plan to consider when to raise taxes for defense purposes while discussing tax system reform measures for fiscal 2025, which starts next April. But former LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi pledged to "suspend defense tax hikes" during the party leadership race in late September.

Meanwhile, Tamaki apologized for a remark he made on concerns expressed by prefectural governors that local tax revenues will drop if the 1.03-million-yen income tax threshold is raised as demanded by the DPFP.

