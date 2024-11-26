Japan Govt Task Force Seeks Beds, Cooking Facilities at Shelters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government task force on Tuesday compiled a report seeking the strengthening of support for disaster-affected people, including through the introduction of cardboard beds and cooking facilities at evacuation shelters.

The task force, which had been studying disaster response based on lessons learned from the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake, pushed for the improvement of the shelter environment to prevent deaths from causes indirectly related to disasters, especially in aging communities.

The report proposed that cardboard beds and partitions be made available for use from the time evacuation shelters open and recommended preparing cooking equipment including large-scale gas facilities and fuel at shelters so that meals can be provided to evacuees.

Also, the report urged to stock up on portable toilets and secure temporary toilets as well as "manhole toilets," or makeshift toilets in tents placed directly over open manholes.

Furthermore, the report sought to consider creating a registration system to enable the quick dispatch of food trucks and vehicles equipped with washing machines to disaster-hit areas.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]