Japan Parties Agree to Scrap Policy Activity Funds

Tokyo, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese ruling and opposition parties broadly agreed on a plan Tuesday to abolish so-called policy activity funds provided by political parties to member lawmakers, amid criticisms over the lack of transparency regarding their use.

In the first meeting between the two sides on a planned additional revision of the political funds control law, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party expressed reluctance over a ban on donations by corporations and groups, which is advocated by opposition parties including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

It is uncertain whether discussions can conclude in time for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's year-end deadline for enacting the amendment.

The meeting was attended by representatives of seven parties--the LDP, its junior coalition partner, Komeito, the CDP, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the Democratic Party for the People, the Japanese Communist Party and Reiwa Shinsengumi.

The discussion was fully open to the press, which is unusual, following a demand by the main opposition CDP, which places importance on deliberation and disclosure.

