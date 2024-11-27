G-7 Ministers Condemn Russia-N. Korea Military Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Nov. 26 (Jiji Press)--The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major democracies Tuesday criticized Russia and North Korea for expanding their military cooperation, including Pyongyang's dispatch of its troops to Russia over its war against Ukraine.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the increasing military cooperation" between Russia and North Korea, the G-7 ministers said in a joint statement after their two-day meeting near Rome, Italy.

"Our support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence will remain unwavering," the statement said.

The meeting was joined by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

The G-7 ministers said that North Korea's "direct support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine...marks a dangerous expansion of the conflict, with serious consequences for European and Indo-Pacific security."

