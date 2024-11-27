Major Quake Rocks Noto Peninsula in Central Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 6.6 rocked the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, on Tuesday night.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the earthquake occurred off the western coast of the peninsula 7 kilometers deep at around 10:47 p.m.

The earthquake logged a seismic intensity of lower 5, the fifth highest on the Japanese scale, in the city of Wajima and the town of Shika.

The peninsula had been hit hard by a 7.6-magnitude earthquake in January and heavy rain in September.

