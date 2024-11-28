Ex-Olympus CEO Kaufmann Indicted in Drug Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office indicted former Olympus Corp. President and CEO Stefan Kaufmann without arrest on Wednesday on charges of receiving illegal drugs.

Kaufmann, 56, is suspected of receiving illegal drugs, believed to be cocaine and MDMA, on several occasions in Tokyo between September 2022 and February this year.

Kaufmann, a native of Germany, stepped down as Olympus president and CEO on Oct. 28 after assuming the posts in April 2023.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]