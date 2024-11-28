SoftBank Mulls Additional Investment in OpenAI

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, Nov. 27 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Group Corp. is considering additional investment in generative artificial intelligence developer OpenAI, U.S. media reported Wednesday.

The Japanese technology investor's SoftBank Vision Fund plans to acquire up to 1.5 billion dollars in shares of OpenAI from its employees.

The ChatGPT creator raised 500 million dollars from SoftBank in its 6.6-billion-dollar funding round in October.

The additional investment is part of efforts by SoftBank Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son to propel AI revolution.

