Unitika to Withdraw from Textile Business

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese textile and chemical maker Unitika Ltd. will withdraw from the textile business, informed sources said Thursday.

Although the textile business is Unitika's original business, it has been incurring operating losses due to intensifying market competition. The company aims to swiftly rebuild itself through the withdrawal.

According to the sources, main creditor banks of Unitika, including MUFG Bank, plan to waive debts worth a total of 30 billion yen to 40 billion yen and Regional Economy Vitalization Corp. of Japan, a public-private fund known as REVIC, is expected to invest around 20 billion yen in Unitika to support its reconstruction.

In the fiscal year that ended in March 2024, Unitika's textile division achieved sales of 33 billion yen but incurred an operating loss of 500 million yen.

The company expects to remain in the red in the textile business in the current fiscal year ending next March with an operating loss of 1 billion yen, continuously struggling in sports clothing and related operations. Under its restructuring plan compiled in 2014, the company scaled down its textile operations in a bid to improve profitability, but it has continued to face challenging circumstances.

