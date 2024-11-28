Japan PM Ishiba Eyeing S. Korea Visit in Early Jan.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba plans to visit South Korea early next January for talks with President Yoon Suk-yeol, people familiar with bilateral affairs said Thursday.

The two East Asian countries next year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of their diplomatic relations. Ishiba hopes to show his emphasis on the bilateral ties through so-called shuttle diplomacy, or mutual visits to each other's countries by their top leaders.

Since taking office in October, Ishiba has visited Laos and Peru to attend international conferences. South Korea is expected to be the first foreign country he will visit for bilateral diplomacy.

Ishiba and Yoon have already held meetings in Laos and Peru.

The main topic of the January meeting will be how to deal with North Korea, which has repeatedly fired ballistic missiles while enhancing its military cooperation with Russia.

