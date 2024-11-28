Dolls Featuring Iconic People of 2024 Unveiled in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Dolls featuring people that attracted public attention during 2024 were unveiled to the press in Tokyo by traditional doll maker Mataro on Thursday.

In an annual event, Mataro showcased its "kawaribina" dolls, including one of Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, who notched up 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases for the first time in U.S. Major League Baseball history.

It is the third time that the two-way player has been incarnated in doll form by the maker. The doll set also includes his wife, Mamiko and his dog, Dekopin, also known as Decoy, whom Ohtani credits with supporting his success.

They were among the dolls Mataro displayed on a tiered stand in a style of traditional "hina" dolls that are set up to pray for daughters' healthy growth in the annual Girl's Festival in March.

Mataro unveiled this year's dolls in the presentation at Ueno Seiyoken, a restaurant in Taito Ward, where the company is based.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]