8 Japan Automakers' Domestic Output Down 0.3 Pct in Oct.

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Domestic vehicle production at eight major Japanese automakers fell 0.3 pct from a year earlier to some 770,000 units in October, down for three months in a row, according to data released by the companies Thursday.

Six of the automakers saw their output decline, showing the slow recovery in domestic demand.

Waning positive effects of last autumn's full model changeover for its mainstay N-Box minivehicles dampened Honda Motor Co.'s output by 10.6 pct.

Daihatsu Motor Co. suffered a 3.9 pct drop as it was continuously hit by the fallout from its vehicle certification test fraud.

Meanwhile, Toyota Motor Corp.'s output rose 8.3 pct to snap its two-month losing streak, sweeping away the impact of a fire at a parts supplier in October 2023.

