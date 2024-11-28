Unitika Announces Withdrawal from Textile Biz in Turnaround Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Unitika Ltd. said Thursday that it will withdraw from the textile business, as part of turnaround efforts with the support of public-private fund Regional Economy Vitalization Corp. of Japan, or REVIC.

Unitika's textile division has been struggling in recent years due to intensifying competition with Chinese and other rivals.

Unitika, which has its roots in the textile business, had submitted to REVIC a restructuring plan including drastic structural reforms for unprofitable operations. The fund told the company the same day that it has decided to provide assistance.

By withdrawing from its original business and carrying out other reforms to scale down its operations to around half, Unitika, based in the western Japan city of Osaka, aims to make all of its operations profitable in the fiscal year through March 2028.

The company plans to accept outside directors from REVIC and MUFG Bank, one of its main creditor banks, by late April next year, and all current internal directors will step down in principle.

