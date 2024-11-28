UNRWA Official Voices Anger at Israeli Ban on Agency Activities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--A senior official of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, or UNRWA, expressed strong anger Thursday over Israel's planned law banning the agency from operating in the country.

"We feel strong indignation and concern," Akihiro Seita, head of the U.N. agency's health department, told a news conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo.

Seita claimed that the new Israeli law, expected to take effect in January, could prevent the agency from delivering necessary aid supplies and medical services to Palestinian refugees.

UNRWA provides humanitarian assistance to Palestinian refugees in Gaza, the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Lebanon. In Gaza, more than 400,000 people live in shelters run by the agency.

"It is very problematic that UNRWA's activities will stop" after the law goes into effect, Seita said.

