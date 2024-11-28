Share of Female Presidents at Japan Firms Hits Record 8.4 pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 28 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of female presidents at companies in Japan rose to a record high of 8.4 pct as of October, a survey by research firm Teikoku Databank Ltd. showed Thursday.

The survey covered about 1.19 million companies. The proportion of female presidents has been rising slowly but steadily since it stood at 4.5 pct in 1990, the oldest data available.

By industry, the proportion was highest in real estate at 17.4 pct, followed by services at 11.3 pct and retail at 11.1 pct.

By sales value, the proportion was 11.9 pct for companies with sales of less than 50 million yen, but only 2.0 pct for those with sales of 10 billion yen or higher.

By prefecture, Tokushima topped the table for the third year in a row, with 12.1 pct, followed by Okinawa with 11.6 pct and Saga with 11.1 pct.

