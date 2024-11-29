Chinese Man Admits Vandalizing Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese man admitted charges in a court on Friday that he vandalized Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo in May, by spraying graffiti on a pillar of the shrine.

Jiang Zhuojun, 29, appeared at the first trial hearing at Tokyo District Court on the day.

Prosecutors said in their opening statement that Jiang contacted two Chinese nationals related to streaming videos, who are now on wanted list, via social media, met them in person two days before the incident and prepared for vandalism by buying spray in a variety store in Tokyo the next day.

Jiang explained that the motivation was to protest the discharge of tritium-containing treated water into the sea from the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan. He added that he has no grudge against Yasukuni Shrine.

According to the indictment, Jiang wrote "toilet" in big letters in red spray paint on a stone pillar at the shrine on May 31, in conspiracy with two other Chinese nationals.

