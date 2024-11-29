Mitsubishi UFJ to Acquire Robo-Adviser WealthNavi
Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. plans to acquire Japanese robo-advisory firm WealthNavi Inc. to reinforce its asset management services targeting individual customers, people familiar with the matter said Friday.
MUFG Bank, a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, plans to take full control of WealthNavi through a tender offer. The bank acquired a stake of over 15 pct in WealthNavi in March.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial plans to use WealthNavi to expand services that offer financial products via smartphone apps.
A robo-adviser provides automated investment recommendations tailored to specific customer needs.
WealthNavi had 1,338.6 billion yen in customer assets under management as of the end of October.
