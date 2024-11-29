Denso, Fuji Electric to Get Japan Govt Aid for Power Chips

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry said Friday it will provide an aid of up to 70.5 billion yen to auto parts maker Denso Corp. and Fuji Electric Co. for joint production of power semiconductors.

With the world aiming to promote decarbonization, demand for power semiconductors, used in electric vehicles and other products, is expected to grow. By supporting the two companies, the ministry hopes to strengthen domestic production of power semiconductors.

The total cost for the Denso-Fuji Electric joint power chip business is seen reaching 211.6 billion yen.

Denso will expand two facilities to produce substrates for next-generation power semiconductors using silicon carbide (SiC) that can help reduce electricity consumption significantly. One of the two footholds is in the town of Kota in the central Japan prefecture of Aichi and the other in the city of Inabe in neighboring Mie Prefecture.

Fuji Electric will enlarge its plant in the city of Matsumoto in the central prefecture of Nagano to manufacture SiC power semiconductors.

