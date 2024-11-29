No Excessive Levels of PFAS Found in Tap Water across Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--No excessive levels of PFAS, potentially carcinogenic chemicals, were found in drinking water supplied across Japan as of Sept. 30, a survey released by the environment and infrastructure ministries on Friday showed.

The country has a provisional limit of 50 nanograms per liter of tap water for PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

The survey was conducted on 3,755 drinking water suppliers nationwide in May-September, of which 3,595 operators responded. Of them, 2,227 operators had conducted water quality tests since fiscal 2020, when the provisional limit was introduced.

PFAS levels exceeded the limit at 11 suppliers in fiscal 2020, five at fiscal 2021, four in fiscal 2022 and three in fiscal 2023. No operator had PFAS levels in excess of the limit in fiscal 2024.

The ministries conducted the PFAS survey on drinking water across the country for the first time. Drinking water in Japan is mainly supplied by prefectural or municipal governments.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]