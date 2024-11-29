China, Russia Conduct Joint Military Flights near Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--Ten Chinese and Russian military aircraft, including fighters and bombers, conducted long-distance joint flights between the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea on Friday, the Japanese Defense Ministry's Joint Staff said.

This was the eighth large-scale joint flights by military aircraft of the two countries near Japan and the first since December last year.

In August this year, a Chinese military aircraft violated Japan's airspace, followed by a Russian military aircraft in September.

Tokyo expressed grave concern to China and Russia through diplomatic channels, noting an increase in the frequency of their military flight activities around Japan.

According to the ministry, J-16 fighters and a Y-9 intelligence gathering aircraft of China, along with an SU-35 fighter of Russia, were among the aircraft that participated in the joint flights.

