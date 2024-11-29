Japan Panel Proposes Law to Monitor Communications for Cyber Defense

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel of experts on Friday called for legislation to allow the government to monitor communications for active cyber defense, or pre-emptive action to prevent cyberattacks.

In its recommendations released on the day, the panel, headed by former Ambassador to the United States Kenichiro Sasae, said that surveillance "needs to be conducted before attacks become apparent."

Given the constitutionally protected secrecy of communications, the panel sought the establishment of an independent body to oversee the government.

The government plans to submit related legislation during next year's ordinary session of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

The panel pointed to the need to monitor communications between foreign countries via Japan, as well as those between Japan and foreign countries, considering possible cyberattacks using malware-infected servers in Japan.

