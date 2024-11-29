Japan Makes Pictograms to Show Do's, Don'ts for Foreign Visitors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Tourism Agency said Friday that it has created 22 pictograms to show how foreign visitors should behave in the Asian country.

The agency hopes that the pictograms will be used to address overtourism, or negative impacts of an influx of tourists on the lives of local residents.

Fourteen of the 22 pictograms display prohibited acts, including entering private property, eating while walking in certain areas, taking pictures in dangerous places and feeding animals. The remaining eight introduce recommended actions, such as leaving luggage at train stations so as not to create congestion.

Explanations that come with the pictograms are available in English, Chinese and Korean in addition to Japanese, and all data can be downloaded free of charge from the agency's website. The agency is encouraging tourist facilities and hotels to use the pictograms.

The cumulative number of foreign visitors to Japan this year reached 30.19 million as of the end of October, exceeding 30 million at the fastest pace. The total for 2024 is highly likely to hit a new annual record high.

