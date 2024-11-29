Santa Arrives in Japan from Finland

Newsfrom Japan

Narita, Chiba Pref., Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--Ahead of Christmas, a Santa Claus authorized by a Finnish foundation arrived at Narita International Airport near Tokyo on Friday.

Due to stay in Japan until Thursday, the winter visitor plans to interact with children at facilities such as nursery schools and attend events in Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka.

Santa came to Japan on a direct flight from Finland, appearing from the plane with a trademark red cap and white beard, waving and wishing bystanders "Merry Christmas!"

Shaking hands and posing for photographs with children, he expressed hope that Japanese children treat people with kindness and love.

