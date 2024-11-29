4 Nippon TV Affiliates to Integrate Management Next April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Television Holdings Inc. said Friday that four affiliated television stations of subsidiary Nippon Television Network Corp. will undergo a management integration April 1 next year.

The four--Sapporo Television Broadcasting Co., Chukyo TV. Broadcasting Co., Yomiuri Telecasting Corp. and Fukuoka Broadcasting System Corp.--will jointly establish a holding company and become its wholly owned subsidiaries.

They aim to strengthen cooperation in order to stabilize their business base and address the increasingly tough business environment resulting from media diversification.

In addition to jointly producing television programs, the four will expand operations other than broadcasting, such as the joint development of apps, and reduce costs by sharing core systems.

Nippon Television Holdings will take a stake of 20 pct or more in the new holding company, to be named Yomiuri Chukyo FS Broadcasting Holdings Corp., to make it an equity method affiliate.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]