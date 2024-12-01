Japanese Politicians Actively Use Social Media: Funds Reports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese political parties and lawmakers actively used social media and the internet for their political activities in 2023, 10 years after internet election campaigns became legal, political funds reports have shown.

Political parties' use of online messaging is seen accelerating further as smartphones are becoming important tools to reach voters and affect their voting behavior.

According to the reports for 2023, disclosed by the internal affairs ministry Friday, the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan spent about 129 million yen for online dissemination last year.

Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) used over 86 million yen on social media and other online advertising.

Komeito, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, logged some 29 million yen for spending linked to ads on YouTube, and the Democratic Party for the People around 7 million yen for livestreaming expenses.

