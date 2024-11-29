Japan Govt Adopts 13.9-T.-Yen Draft Extra Budget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday adopted a draft supplementary budget for fiscal 2024 with 13,943.3 billion yen in general-account spending, mainly to fund a comprehensive economic package.

It is the first extra budget drafted under the administration of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and is larger than the supplementary budget of the previous fiscal year.

Nearly half of the funding will be sourced from the issuance of new Japanese government bonds, further exacerbating the country's fiscal situation.

Ishiba said in the campaign for last month's election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, or Japan's parliament, that he would seek to enact a supplementary budget larger than the 13,199.2-billion-yen supplementary budget of the previous fiscal year.

The government plans to submit the draft to the current extraordinary Diet session early next month for enactment within this year.

