Japan Companies Boosting Benefits for Long-Term Shareholders

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Many Japanese companies are boosting benefits for long-term shareholders in a bid to turn people who began investing in stocks under the country's NISA tax-exempt investment program into stable shareholders.

Ahead of the first anniversary of the expanded Nippon Individual Savings Account program next January, companies are coming up with perks, such as giving away special products and inviting shareholders to events, to woo individual investors who tend to hold shares for a long time.

Behind the move are growing calls for listed companies to reward shareholders more through measures including dividend hikes. They see a stronger need to find new loyal shareholders as demands for improved capital efficiency force companies to sell shares in other companies held under cross-holding arrangements.

According to Daiwa Investor Relations Co., around 40 pct of listed companies that offer shareholder benefits give preferential treatment to long-term holders.

Food and beverage maker Kirin Holdings Co. will require investors from the end of December to hold shares in the company for at least one year to be eligible for benefits.

