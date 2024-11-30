Japan Imperial Palace Street Opened to Public for Autumn Leaves
Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Inui Street at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo was opened to the public Saturday amid the autumn leaves season.
The street is opened to the public twice a year, in the cherry blossom and autumn foliage seasons, since 2014 in a program to commemorate the 80th birthday of then Emperor Akihito in December 2013.
There are 70 maple trees planted along Inui Street.
This year, visitors are allowed to take a 750-meter walk, including on the street, from the palace's Sakashita-mon Gate to Inui-mon Gate between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. until Dec. 8.
In order to prevent a spread of infections, the Imperial Household Agency calls on people not to come when feeling unwell.
